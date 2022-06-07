A huge tragedy has befallen the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially the Kogi state chapter of the ruling party

Yagba East LGA, Kogi state - The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ponyan Ward, Yagba East local government area, Kogi state, Bunmi David Ipinnaiye, has reportedly committed suicide in a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps cell.

Ipinnaiye, according to The Punch, was arrested by men of the NSCDC for the attempted murder of his son, who was said to be fraternising with some boys who were allegedly involved in social vices.

It was gathered that the deceased had attacked his son with a machete on their way to the farm and the incident was reported to the Civil Defence, which led to his arrest, AIT also reported.

An anonymous source was cited as saying that upon interrogation, the late APC chairman refused to respond to questions and was left in one of the rooms in the security outfit office.

When the officers returned to resumed interrogation, he was found dead after using his belt to commit suicide by hanging himself.

The development is yet to be confirmed by the Kogi state police command.

