Presidential aspirants are not in unity over campaign posters at the ongoing APC primary at Eagle Square, Abuja

Different sizes of posters, inflated balloons and banners were spotted at the venue as presidential aspirants seek acceptance to emerge as the candidate of the ruling party

The posters of presidential aspirants spotted at the venue of the presidential primary include those of VP Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the national leader of the party and aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others

As the Nigerian flag and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) waver on their fastened polls at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the APC presidential primary, campaign posters of aspirants are at all nooks and crannies of the venue, Daily Trust reports.

From the paper size posters to inflated balloons, hung to sit well on the middle of the road as well as others left to fly on a predetermined trajectory and all sought to announce to the world the intention of each aspirant to be the flag bearer of the party come 2023.

Posters of APC presidential aspirants compete for attention at Eagle Square. Photo credit: Yunusa Idris, Emmanuel Ogbofa Harrison

The presidential primary

As Nigerians await the final decisions of the delegates or presidency on who to represent the party during the next presidential election, the towering posters compete to drag the attention of passers-by even though they are not the ones that would decide their fate.

The efficacy of the posters can be felt as passers-by take long gazes at them as if to decipher any cryptic message while those who hurriedly walk to their place of work take a peek at the contestants while mindful of their pace so as not to miss their steps and get injured.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo taking the lead

But as the poster war currently stands, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is winning as his face adorned the skyline with the inflated balloons used to pronounce his candidacy at the domineering federal secretariat buildings in Abuja.

While the national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu trails behind with one showing him giving a knock ut punch to a smiling PDP’s Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.

