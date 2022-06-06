APC Primary: Breakdown Of Delegates By States, Zones Emerge
The fate of presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be decided by 2,340 delegates at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday, June 6.
The delegates are coming from all the states and geopolitical zones in Nigeria in different numbers.
Below is the breakdown of the delegates by states and zone as released by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling party.
South-West:
Lagos – 60
Ekiti – 48
Ogun – 60
Osun – 90
Oyo – 99
Ondo – 54
Total – 411
South-South:
Akwa Ibom – 93
Bayelsa – 24
Cross River - 54
Delta – 75
Edo – 54
Rivers – 69
Total – 369
South-East:
Abia – 54
Anambra – 63
Enugu – 51
Ebonyi – 39
Imo – 81
Total – 288
North-East:
Adamawa – 63
Bauchi – 60
Gombe – 33
Borno – 81
Yobe – 51
Taraba – 48
Total – 336
North-Central:
Kogi – 63
Kwara – 48
Benue – 69
Plateau – 51
Nasarawa – 39
Niger – 75
FCT Abuja – 18
Total – 363
North-West:
Kaduna – 69
Kano – 132
Katsina – 102
Kebbi – 63
Jigawa – 81
Sokoto – 69
Zamfara – 42
Total – 558
Ignore fraudulent delegates’ list from C’River, stakeholders tell Adamu’s NWC
Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC had been asked to ignore a purported 'fraudulent' list of the national delegates sent by the Cross Rivers State Working Committee to the national leadership.
The APC stakeholders and the authentic national delegates elected on the 17th May 2022 also asked the national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC to follow its constitution and guidelines as it related to the National delegate lists submitted to the party.
In a statement signed by Chief Francis Ekpenyong, on behalf of Cross Rivers Authentic Adhoc National Delegates, made available to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, said they were the original people who paid for nomination forms, participated in the process and emerged as National delegates of their respective Local Government Areas of the state.
The statement read in part:
"The attention of members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River State Chapter has been drawn to the fraudulent, meddlesome interference and day-light theft of the mandate of members of the party in the state who were elected National delegates in the just concluded National delegates election of 17th May 2022..."
