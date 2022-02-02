The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has withdrawn the personnel attached to the lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State at the House of Representatives, Shina Peller.

The withdrawal of the personnel followed the introduction of a bill by Peller proposing to scrap the Corps and merge it with the Nigeria Police Force.

The lawmaker proposed the bill to the House via the National Security And Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Transition) Bill 2022, which passed the first reading on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to repeal the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (Amendment) Act 2007, establish a transition management committee to superintend over the NSCDC, develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of assets and personnel of the corps to the Nigeria Police Force, and other related matters.

But in a letter to the lawmaker dated February 2, 2022, by the Head of Administration, Oyo State Command, Sotito Igbalawole, the Corps claimed that the withdrawal of the men was necessitated by “the urgent national need.”

The letter with reference number, NSCDC/OY/173/VOL.III/196, titled, ‘withdrawal of personnel,’ read, “Following the directive of the Commandant General on the necessity of the deployment of the command personnel for an urgent national security assignment; on behalf of the state commandant, I hereby withdraw all personnel attached to you.

“This is to meet up with the urgent national need. All inconvenience this might cause is highly regretted.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recruitment: NSCDC Finally Shortlists 5,000 out of 1.4m, Issues Important Directives to Candidates

With the ongoing plan by the Federal Government to increase the capacity of personnel in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the ongoing recruitment has an update.

Legit.ng gathered that 5,000 out of the nearly 1.5 million Nigerians who applied for available vacancies were shortlisted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

The announcement was made by Aisha Rufai, the secretary of the board during a press briefing on Thursday, January 13, at the Civil Defence headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng