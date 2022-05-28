Orji Uzor Kalu on Saturday, May 28, came many steps closer to retaining his seat in the red chamber

The former Abia governor has emerged unopposed as the APC candidate for Abia North Senatorial district

This victory was partly due to the withdrawal of Kalu's opponent, Barr. Fabian Nwankwo, from the race

Ebem Ohafia, Abia - The Senate's chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate for the Abia North Senatorial seat.

Kalu, following the withdrawal of his challenger, Barr. Fabian Nwankwo, polled a total number of 777 votes cast by delegates at the primary held at Ebem Ohafia on Saturday, May 28, Punch reports.

Kalu won the senatorial ticket unopposed (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Facebook

The former Abia governor was declared the winner of the election by the returning officer Chief Paul Onwuka.

Speaking after his victory, Kalu thanked the people of the district and vowed to attract more projects to the area.

Via Facebook, he especially expressed gratitude to Nwankwo for stepping down for him in the race.

His words:

"Congratulations to the big family of APC, Abia North Senatorial zone for re-electing me as the candidate of the party for the 2023 senatorial election. We would multiply what we have done in the three years we represented our zone in the Senate. Thank you Abia North people for the confidence and trust.

"This is to thank Barr. Fabian Nwankwo for officially stepping down for me for today’s senatorial primary election. He said his decision was borne out of the need to foster unity and cohesion. I applaud his decision as it shows maturity and a great sense of sportsmanship."

Meanwhile, Kalu had announced his withdrawal from the race.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, May 9, Kalu said his decision was informed by the fact that the APC, his party, had refused to zone the presidency, particularly to the southeast zone where he hails from.

The former governor of Abia state also announced that he has picked the form to run for Abia North Senatorial zone election.

