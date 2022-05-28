For the records, the PDP on Saturday, May 28, announced that its planned presidential primary will be held as scheduled

The PDP's national spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a recent statement in reaction to claims that the party has shifted the election

In the statement, Ologunagba stated that the primary is already on course and called on all party stakeholders to disregard the report

Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to unconfirmed reports that it has postponed its presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

In a statement debunking the claim, the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made it known that the primary will be held as planned.

Ologunagba said that the process for the primary is already on course and that being a political party of due process, there is no plan to shift the election.

venue of the PDP's presidential primary

Source: Facebook

He, therefore, called on party delegates and Nigerians generally to disregard the news.

His statement seen by The Cable reads:

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.

“Our Party remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process, and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP 2022 Special National Convention is already on course, our Presidential candidates, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party, and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of the majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP, therefore, charges our members, swarming supporters, the International Community, election monitors, and the general public to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the 2022 Special National Convention has been postponed.

“The APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP.”

