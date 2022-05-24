Former cabinet member of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio has once again intensified his quest to be the flag bearer of the ruling party APC

Akpabio who recently met with the party delegates in Katsina said he is seeking their support with the promise of ending insecurity

He also stated that he has the capacity to help unify the country following the incessant rate of violence across different regions

Katsina - Presidential hopeful and former cabinet member of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio has likened his vision for Nigeria to that of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The former Akwa Ibom governor made this known while speaking with delegates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state, AIT news reported.

Godswill Akpabio said he will continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: (Godswill Akpabio)

As gathered by Legit.ng, Akpabio stated that his administration if given the mandate will build on the legacy of President Buhari and also put an end to the incessant rate of insecurity in the country.

I will unify Nigeria, Akpabio tells Katsina delegates

Just like other aspirants over the past few weeks, Akpabio also reiterated that he will be a unifying factor that will bring all the regions together following the heated crisis raging over several regions of the country.

In his remark, he continued by stating that he will employ the blueprint of former President Yar’adua, to tackle insecurity in the Niger Delta region and adopt the same in his administration.

Also speaking at the meeting with delegates, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state reiterated that there is a need for the next president to follow up on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Akpabio as a man committed to the Nigerian project making reference to Akpabio’s impact and influence during the Amnesty Programme for the Niger Delta when the late President Yar’adua was still in office.

Akpabio speaks on withdrawing from presidential race

Meanwhile, Senator Akpabio has reacted to "rumour making the rounds" that he has withdrawn from the presidential race.

The former minister of Niger Delta affairs said the rumour is laughable, noting that he is still very much in the 2023 presidential race.

Akpabio also expressed confidence that he will clinch the APC's presidential ticket and go on to win the main election and succeed Buhari.

