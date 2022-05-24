Members of the Rivers state executive councils were on Tuesday, May 24, relieved of their official duties

This is the latest decision of Governor Nyesom Wike which has been relayed to the affected persons in a statement released by his media aide

The fiery and outspoken PDP governor also sacked his chief of staff and the senior special assistant (protocol)

Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Tuesday, May 24, dissolved the state's executive council in a decision that also affected his chief of staff and the senior special assistant (protocol).

Wike's resolve is contained in a statement released by his special assistant on media, The Nation reports.

The governor also sacked his chief of staff and an aide (Photo: Rivers State Government)

Source: Facebook

The statement also seen by Punch reads:

"Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

"The chief of staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

The governor directed all affected members of the council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

2023 presidency: Big blow for Atiku, other PDP members as Governor Wike releases bombshell

Meanwhile, Wike on Thursday, May 19, reminded members of the PDP that people like Atiku Abubakar betrayed the party in 2015.

Wike while with party delegates and leaders in Ibadan, Oyo state capital city said the presidential aspirants who betrayed the party do not deserve to hold the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

The governor alleged that these members parading themselves as presidential aspirants ahead of the election next year caused disunity in the PDP in 2015.

He reminded the Oyo leaders and delegates that the said aspirants formed the new-PDP and sold out the party’s goodwill and electoral opportunities.

Governor Wike reveals how his political career was saved by influential Rivers judge in 2004

Also, Governor Wike had on Sunday, May 15, expressed his gratitude to Justice Mary Odili.

The governor said the retired Supreme Court of Nigeria Justice saved his political career when some unnamed individuals ganged up against him.

He stated that Justice Odili intervened in his matter through her husband, Peter, who was the Rivers state governor at the time.

Source: Legit.ng