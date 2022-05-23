Some secondary school teachers in Alimosho area of Lagos state have debunked an allegation levelled against a leading House of Representatives aspirant for Alimosho federal constituency, Hon. Idris Balogun.

Legit.ng reports that a statement had alleged that Balogun, popularly known as Oluomo Kaafata did not hold a secondary school leaving certificate, a minimum requirement for anybody aspiring for an elective position in Nigeria.

Some teachers in Alimosho addressing the press over allegation against APC Reps aspirant, Prince Idris Balogun.

Source: Original

Apparently poised to put the record straight and debunk the report, Balogun's former teachers held a press conference in Lagos on Monday, May 23, where it was established that the APC chieftain actually attended Egan Grammar School in Alimosho.

Allegation was meant to tarnish Oluomo's image

Speaking on behalf of the teachers, Balogun's former Basic Science teacher, Olowoyo Kayode, said the allegation was not only false but a plot to tarnish Oluomo's image in order to score a cheap political goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said Balogun attended Egan Grammar School between 1995 and 2001, adding that they were lots of teachers who can attest to that.

Olowoyo said:

"Hon. Idris Balogun attended Egan Grammar School between 1995 and 2021. I taught him. He attended the school and sat for WAEC in 2001. Some of his colleagues are alive to testify to this.

"The Alimosho people should disregard the report. The aim of the purveyors of the false write-up was to tarnish Balogun's image ahead of the coming APC primary. To buttress our point, people can also visit the school and carry out their own independent investigation to know whether he attended the school or not."

Olowoyo, however, stated that they did not belong to any political party, adding that they felt it would be unjust to keep mute when they were supposed to speak out the truth.

He added:

"We don't belong to any political party but we have a duty to debunk this blatant lie and put the record straight. Idris Balogun was our old student."

In his reactions, Odugbesan Ganiyu, a former government teacher to Balogun, said that the House of Reps aspirant was popular as student while in secondary school.

Odugbesan, who now teaches at State Senior High School, Alimosho, said he taught Oluomo from SSS1-SSS3, saying that Balogun had O'level certificate, having passed out from the school in 2001.

He, however, urged the people of the constituency not to fall into the hands of blackmailers, who, according to him, are bent on maligning the integrity built over the years by Oluomo.

I taught Balogun mathematics at Egan Grammar School, says former teacher

Also speaking, the director Lagos civil service, education district 1, Lukman Kayode Kareem, affirmed that Oluomo wrote WAEC at Egan Grammar School in 2001.

He said he was transferred to the school from Alimosho Grammar School in 1995 when Balogun was in JSS1, stressing that the school was later divided into junior and secondary.

He stated:

"I taught him mathematics. He became more known to me while he was in SSS1 because of his perpetual lateness to the school."

Why Oluomo deserves to represent Alimosho federal constituency

In his comments, the director-general of Oluomo campaign organization, Hon. Lukman Idowu, said Oluomo has done well for the people of his constituency more than what the current occupant of the seat.

He noted that Balogun deserves to represent his people at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Idowu stated:

"It was alleged that Oluomo does not have O'level certificate but this is just a mere fallacy. This press conference was initiated by his former teachers who taught his at Egan Grammar School. He was known because he was a troublesome student.

"Their propaganda is not a threat to us and we are focused and God's willing he will win the tick and win the general election. He is a a pure businessman and he uses his money to elevate people. He is philanthropist in Alimosho constituency."

Lagos APC chieftain declares intention to run for House of Reps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chieftain of the APC in Alimosho federal constituency, Prince Idris Balogun declared to run for House of Representatives in the 2023 general election.

It was reported that Balogun, popularly called Oluomo Kafata, disclosed his intention to vie for Alimosho federal constituency seat at the palace of Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, on Sunday, March 6.

He said his decision to become a federal legislator was born out of his passion to give his constituents good and able representation at the lower arm of the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng