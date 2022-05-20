Nigerians love giveaways and Elizabeth Jack-Rich, the wife of Tein Jack-Rich, is ready to spoil them a little

Elizabeth has offered to give not less than 44 pairs of her shoes , one of which she wore on her wedding days

, The APC presidential aspirant's wife said she is doing this in the mood of celebrating her birthday

Elizabeth Jack-Rich, the wife of an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich, in the spirit of celebration, has offered to give out 44 pairs of her shoes.

In an Instagram post, the billionaire's wife said the shoes mean so much to her and even mentioned that one of them was what she wore on her wedding day.

Elizabeth Jack-Rich is celebrating her birthday (Photo: Elizabeth Jack-Rich, elizabethjackrich)

She added that some of the shoes were worn to some presentations which turned out successful, including meetings and other outings.

She also provided a link where persons who are interested in the properties can apply for them.

Elizabeth wrote:

"In the mood of celebration. I will be giving out 44 pairs of my shoes that means so much to me. Some of these shoes has been worn by me to successful presentations and meetings, celebration of love and even my wedding shoe.

"Yes! The shoe I wore when I got married. I will like to gift that to someone special and hope they cherish it as much as I do.

"These shoes ranges from work shoes, outing shoes, wedding shoes to lounging flats.

"To participate, kindly follow @Ejrgiveaway the special announcement will be dropping soon. Love you all."

