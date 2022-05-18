Ahead of the APC presidential primary election, the men are being separated from the boys gradually

The rush to get the ruling party's presidential ticket is not a guarantee of victory as politics remains an unpredictable game

While there are aspirants who are banking on their solid political base across the country, others are in the race for different reasons, apart from winning

FCT, Abuja - As with every political cycle in Nigeria during any electioneering period, there are always the real contenders and pretenders.

The same scenario is currently playing out in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as we approach the 2023 presidential election.

Tien Jack-Rich is one of the APC presidential aspirants without any solid political base. Photo credit: @jackrichteinjr

Source: Twitter

While there are those who genuinely have an interest and a solid political base are angling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, others are there just to make up the numbers.

They include:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Barr. (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohnenye

She is the only woman in the race and clearly not a serious contender. Ohanenye said the number of male aspirants in the race would not intimidate her, but she has not made any attempt to woo the delegates or reach out to them in the various states of the federation. She is a legal practitioner.

2. Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo

He is a US-based Nigerian pastor who presides over Miracle Church International. Pastor Nwagbo says he has the headquarters of his church in New York, with branches in New Jersey, Texas Atlanta, and Nigeria. Nothing is known about him in political circles. A clear waste of time.

3. Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu

Chief Mokelu was the minister of information and culture during the administration of late former Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha. He is said to be close to President Buhari, but notwithstanding, has no political base in the APC. He is rarely seen in public too.

4. Tein Jack-Rich

Jack-Rich is the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, the first indigenous oil Exploration and Production Company in Nigeria. He has clearly made his mark in the oil and gas industry but seems not to understand that politics and boardroom squabbles are a world apart.

5. Pastor Tunde Bakare

The 67-year-old prophetic-apostolic pastor was the running mate of President Buhari in the 2011 Nigerian presidential election under the defunct Congress for Progressives Change. Apart from the intermittent noise-making in the media, Bakare is not known to be a strong APC member.

2023: Fayemi speaks on huge number of APC presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, APC presidential aspirant and Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has revealed why the APC has so many presidential aspirants.

Fayemi said the APC is the party of choice because it is likely to retain power at the federal level in 2023.

He made the comment while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja.

2023: Group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

In a related development, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum recently tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his team.

Source: Legit.ng