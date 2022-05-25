A video of a lady showing off a collection of some shoes without heels has gone viral on social media

Several internet users have reacted to the video, voting down the idea of rocking the sho e s as they questioned the comfortability

e The heelless shoes were first sighted on American pop star, Lady Gaga’s feet and have since become a fashion fad

Heelless shoes may have been tagged crazy by a lot of people but it appears to have stood the test of time.

First spotted on Lady Gaga, the shoes which some people tagged bold way to make a fashion statement, it appears many more people are leaning into this wild side of fashion.

A video has surfaced on social media which captured the moment a lady was seen showing off her own collection of shoes without heels.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: Glamour Babes

Source: Instagram

The shoes which many people say are not for the faint-hearted, mainly because their look, spells discomfort and danger.

Well, it appears this collector has no qualms rocking the shoes as she shows off four different pairs of these shoes with high platforms.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

_berrettas:

"That doesn’t look uncomfortable at all."

amouur.aya:

"One lil lean back dial the ambulance."

crazyboutmonet:

"Imagine falling in these I’d never be able to get back up."

d0x_:

"Do not wear these drunk lmao."

ibapdianghun_nongrum:

"Me wearing a 3 inch heels can't even walk properly wearing this then I'll break my leg for sure "

vo_town:

"You must be holding onto something, walking on these."

nyanmart:

"The way my ankles would just break."

Fashion house Gucci selling popular rubber school shoes for over N200k

In the year 2021, rubber shoes made a serious comeback in womenswear signalling the growth of the retro style trend from the 90s.

Well, the demand for rubber shoes seems to be on the rise and fashion houses like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are listening.

Joining that list is Gucci and one of their latest releases is everything nostalgic and more.

The fashion brand has taken the rubber sandals that were popular among kids in the 90s and early 2000s and created a luxury line of footwear.

Source: Legit.ng