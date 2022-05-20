Abuja residents have taken to the streets to protest a court ruling approving tenure extension for chairmen and councillors of the six FCT area councils

The protesters in their numbers shut down the office of the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello while calling for the immediate swearing-in of the newly elected council officials

According to the protesters, there should be an immediate inauguration of the FCT council officials

Some residents of the Abuja Municipal Area Council on Friday, May 20, protested the suspension of the inauguration of the chairmen and councillors of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

The protesters stormed the office of the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, to register their grievance over the suspension of the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for the officials.

Protesters who stormed the FCT minister's office called for the inauguration of the newly elected council officials. Photo: Mohammed Bello

Daily Trust reports that the protest followed an FCT High Court judgement which approved the extension of the officials' tenure by one year in accordance with the new Electoral Act.

The Act in its provision stipulates a four-year term for area council chairmen and councillors in the FCT.

Also on Thursday, May 19, the FCT Administration announced the suspension of the inauguration, citing the ruling of an FCT High Court.

In his reaction, Bello said as law-abiding administration, the FCTA would abide by the ruling of the court.

Speaking during the protest, the protesters demanded an immediate inauguration of the newly elected officials.

One of the protesters, John Shaghayi, said such a ruling by the court cannot stand.

Shaghayi noted that the newly amended Electoral Act came to effect long after the outgoing chairmen were elected.

The tenure of the old officials - the six area council chairmen and their 62 councillors - who were elected in February expired today.

