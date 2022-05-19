The judiciary has been accused of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress to truncate Nigeria's democracy

The allegation was made against the institution and the politcal party by the Peoples Democratic Party

ACcording to the PDP, the judiciary worked with the APC to truncate Nigeria's democracy through a court judgement elongating the tenure of chairmen and councillors of the FCT area councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, rejected tenure proposed tenure elongation for chairmen and councilors of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, dufring a press confrence in Abuja alerted Nigerians and the international community of a grand plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abridge Nigeria's democratic system and foist anarchy on the nation.

PDP has accused the judiciary of conniving with APC to truncate Nigeria's democracy starting with the FCT. Photo: Debo Ologunagba

Source: Facebook

Ologunagba alleged that the ruling party is working with some judicial officials through a judgement by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, in suit No. FCT/HC/W/910/2022.

The judge had in his judgement attempted to extend by one year, the tenure of the out-going chairmen and councilors of FCT area councils, which is expected to expire on Friday, May, 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, rejecting this move, the PDP warned that the APC and the judiciary plan to overthrow the entire outcome of the FCT area council election held on Saturday, February 12, which was overwhelmingly won by candidates of the opposition party.

Ologunagba said the APC through this plans to halt the swearing in of the newly elected chairmen and councilors and impose an undemocratic government in the FCT.

Rejecting Justice Mohammed's judgement in its entirety, Ologunagba said the court's decision cannot be executed as it unconstitutional, illegal, baseless and devoid of any legal foundation and reasoning for implementation.

His word:

"This is because the four years tenure provided for FCT Area Council Chairmen and Councilors in the newly enacted Electoral Act 2022, upon which the judgement is based, cannot be made retroactive to apply to outgoing Chairmen and Councilors who were elected under the 2010 Electoral Act which provided for a three-year tenure commencing from the date of their swearing in."

"Alarmingly, the intent of this judgement by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Mohammed is to make the law retroactive to illegally favour the out-going chairmen and councilors who were sworn in for a three-year tenure under the 2010 Electoral Act, which tenure, by the provision of that Act, ends on May 20, 2022."

Adding that the Electoral Act 2022 has a commencement date of February 25, Ologunagba said that it is trite in law that laws become effective from their commencement date and cannot be retroactive in effect as being attempted by the judge.

Further calling on Nigerians to resist such urge, the PDP said it hopes this is not an attempt to lay a foundation to use the court to actualize a veiled third term agenda being rumoured.

He added:

"In any case, the PDP cautions the outgoing Chairmen and Councilors whose tenure under the 2010 Electoral Act upon which they were sworn in will effectively come to an end by the effusion of time on Friday, May 20, 2022 to steer clear of the respective Area Council offices from that date."

"The PDP calls on the people of the FCT to get ready for the swearing in of their new Chairmen and Councilors duly elected on February 12, 2022 as our Party takes firm legal steps to address the orchestrated attempt by the APC and Justice Ibrahim Mohammed to frustrate the Will of the people."

The PDP further urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to protect the integrity of the judiciary by immediately calling Justice Mohammed to order, especially for violating the CJN’s persistent admonitions to judges not to open themselves to political manipulations.

The party alleged that the judge has only succeeded in bring the judiciary as an institution into disrepute.

FCT election: 2023 litmus test as PDP, APC split Abuja area councils

Stakeholders are optimistic that the outcome of the FCT election on Saturday shows the opposition will take over power in 2023.

Police Public Relations Officers, PPRO, Josephine Adi said the exercise was generally peaceful because police did what it was supposed to do to keep the peace.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is yet to react despite the controversy surrounding the outcome of Abaji area council election.

FCT elections: It took me 2 hours on rollers to get to my polling unit, person with disability

With the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections currently ongoing, some persons living with disability have decried the challenges faced in accessing their polling units and areas.

This comes as several organisations have also called on the Nigerian government to ensure their work with relevant stakeholders to provide voting processes and platforms that fit all.

For Auwal Muhammad, a 42-year-old who sells recharge cards and chargers for mobile phones, the voting process for him has been a herculean task.

Source: Legit.ng