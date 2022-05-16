Amid the defections suffered by the APC in Kano state, Governor Ganduje has withdrawn from the Senate race

Sources said the Kano state governor dropped his senatorial ambition as parts of his reconciliation with Senator Barau Jibrin

It was gathered that the move was to stop Senator Jibrin from defecting from the ruling APC to the NNPP

Kano - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly withdrawn his senatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Kano state governor, according to Daily Nigerian, withdrew from the race following his reconciliation with Barau Jibrin, the senator representing Kano North senatorial district.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly withdrawn his senatorial ambition for Senator Barau Jibrin. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Jibrin has been in talks recently with some leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for possible defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to their party.

The APC senator was said to identify with the party's faction led by former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau against the Ganduje-led faction.

Senate race: Ganduje reportedly withdrew to stop Jibrin's defection

It was learned that Ganduje who had earlier purchased the APC nomination form for the Senate withdrew from the race on Monday, May 16, for Jibrin in order to stave off the imminent defection plans of the senator.

Daily Nigerian stated that the Secretary of the APC in the state, Zakari Sarina, confirmed the development, saying “it is true, the report is true.”

Reporting the same development, Vanguard stated that there were series of meetings between Ganduje and Senator Jibrin with other top APC members in Abuja where the agreement was said to have been reached for the governor to let go his ambition for peace to reign in the party.

The newspaper added that following the defections tsunami in the Kano APC, Governor Ganduje agreed that some bigwigs in the party, including Barau Jibrin, should be allowed to have their ways back to Senate to save the party.

APC suffers huge loss as 3 prominent northern lawmakers defect to NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three members of the APC in the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 11, defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPC).

Their defection was contained in their separate letters, dated May 5, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Cidari.

The lawmakers are: Hon. Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, representing Tudun Wada state constituency, Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu, representing Tofa/Rimin Gado constituency, and Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Ismail, representing Madobi constituency.

Source: Legit.ng