Comrade Ayodele Adewale has been asked to resign his current position as the organising secretary of the Lagos APC

Comrade Adewale is contesting for the APC House of Representatives ticket in Amuwo-Oddofin Federal Constituency of Lagos state

A group in the area says the former local government council boss ought to resign his current position since he has joined the race

Lagos - The Greater Amuwo League of Professionals (GALP) has called on Comrade Ayodele Adewale to resign his current position before contesting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket in Amuwo-Oddofin Federal Constituency of Lagos state.

Comrade Adewale, a former chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government council, is currently the organising secretary of the Lagos state APC chapter.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 10, the group said:

“It is satanic to see civility trampled upon by the pursuit of personal ambition. Posterity won’t forgive the generation that looks the other way when such is perpetrated.

“On this note, the Greater Amuwo League of Professionals (GALP) is calling the attention of the public and the All Progressive Congress to a misnomer as practiced by not only a member of the party but also an executive of the party at the state level.

“It has come to the knowledge of the group that Comrade Ayodele Adewale who was elected into the executive of the party against the will of the people as demonstrated on live television has picked up a nomination form to contest for the office of Representative, representing Amuwo-Oddofin Federal Constituency.

“We acknowledge that it is the right of every citizen to aspire for a political office seeking to be voted for, but what we find repulsive and a slap on the face of the electorate is that a serving executive of the party is seeking another elective position without resigning from his previous position as mandated by the constitution of the party.

“In view of the above, we hereby ask that the APC address the misnomer by seeking for the resignation of Ayodele Adewale from the executive position of organising secretary of the party immediately and if as claimed to have resigned should publish his resignation letter across media platforms.”

The group also appealed to the current state chairman of the party, Pastor Ojelabi Cornelius to be exemplary in character and discourage such insalubrious acts under his watch.

