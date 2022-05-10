The race to clinch the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket is getting more interesting. Already, 30 aspirants have obtained the party forms.

Eight of the candidates are from the southsouth; seven from southwest; nine from southeast; and two each from the northeast, northcentral and northwest.

Those who have obtained the forms are

National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (southwest) Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello (North-Central) Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umah (southeast) Minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba (southeast) Governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State (southwest) Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio south-south Female aspirant, Uju Kennedy (southeast) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (southwest) Former House of Representatives speaker, Dimeji Bankole (southwest) Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (southwest) Former national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (southsouth) Former governor of Zamfara state, Ahmed Sani (northwest). Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (northwest) Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Ngige (southeast) Senator Rochas Okorocha (southeast) Ihechukwu Dallas Chima (southeast) Senator Orji uzor Kalu (southeast) Usman Iwu (northcentral) Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade (southsouth) Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi (southsouth) Mr Tein Jack-Rich (southsouth) Adamu Garba (northeast) CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele (southsouth) Science and Technology minister, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu (southeast) Minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva (southsouth) Immediate past former president Goodluck Jonathan (southsouth). African Development Bank, AfDB, President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; (southwest) Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare (southwest)

Source: Legit.ng