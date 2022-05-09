The Ondo state chapter of PDP has assured presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar of their support at the party's primaries

Atiku who is seeking to clinch the presidential ticket of the party promised that he will ensure adequate reform of law and order

He said his goal is to unify the entire regions of the country and combat insecurity across the federation

Ondo, Akure - A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has met with the party delegates in Ondo state, The Cable reports.

The former Vice President met with the party delegates in Akure the Ondo state capital on Sunday, May 8.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar alongside former Ondo state guber candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). Photo Credit: (Atiku Abubakar)

As gathered by Legit.ng, Atiku during his consultative meeting promised that he will be tough on the legal system of the country if given the mandate to rule.

He also promised that there will be mass recruitment of men and women into all the security agencies in other to battle insecurity.

“Every part of this country is dealing with one aspect of insecurity or the other, I will be very tough on law and order.

“I will increase the number of policemen in this country. I will equip them, I will also increase the number of the armed forces, equip them very well, just like we did from 1999 to 2015.

“It is only when you secure the country, there is peace, there is law and order, you can deal with economic challenges.”

Atiku said these security agencies will be equipped with sophisticated equipment to combat insecurity in the country.

Atiku appeals to Ondo delegates to vote for him at the primaries

He however urged delegates to entrust him with the opportunity to be the flag bearer of the party at the primaries slated for Saturday, May 28.

Atiku further added that his intention for the country is to unify the entire country stating that he will be fair in his administration.

He said:

“I will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. Every part of this country will feel they are part of this country.

“It is that unity that will enable us again to live as one nation, one people under God.”

He also stated that he will prioritize the educational sector stating that his administration if elected will provide funding for reforms.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ondo state PDP, Fatai Adams said the delegates from the Ondo state chapter will give him their votes.

Source: Legit.ng