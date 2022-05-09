Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar has revealed the real reason why he joined the Bauchi governorship race

In a recent interview, the former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed reaching out to the people, informed his choice of joining politics

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar added that the time to lead Bauchi state out of the unbearable economic and educational stagnation

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (RTD) said he wants to contest for the Bauchi State’s number one position, as a way of changing the narrative in his state.

According to the former military officer, the people of his state need a better system to thrive, and this he is willing to offer if elected governor in 2023.

The governorship hopeful made this assertion in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday, May 9.

Former Air Chief says he wants to transform Bauchi state and make things right. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

His reason for joining the 2023 race

He said:

"The people of Bauchi State, irrespective of who is on ground right now, understand what the issues are. Their concern is who will return 1.4 million children back to school. They want a situation where medical facilities are made available to them. So, what they will simply do is look at what is physically on ground and look at what we are hoping to change when given the opportunity.

"There’s so much and yet people are poor simply because the right decisions are not being made. If you take the right decisions, most of these things will fall in place and then you begin to see a society where prosperity is everywhere."

How would you turn around the economy of the state if given the mandate

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar noted that he is ready to put in place, a highly committed leadership structure, one that believes would ensure the people of the state have an enabling environment to pursue prosperity.

He affirmed:

"In Bauchi, we have over 100 solid minerals that are not even exploited at all. I also know that the agricultural sector can generate a lot of resources for the state. No state will ever have all the resources, but you can make the best out of what is available and use them to transform lives and to make people to really understand that governance is about them.

"I know we are in a bad shape in terms of where we are on the ladder. But that can be reversed."

Meanwhile, the former military leader would be contesting under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng