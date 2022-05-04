Presidential aspirants on the APC platform will reportedly have a meeting leaders of the party from southwest

The purpose of this is to help the region project a united front so that it will not lose out in the party

Recall that some top chieftains of the party like Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are interested in the party's ticket

In efforts to project a united front ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries coming up at the end of this month, leaders of the party from the southwest will reportedly meet with aspirants from the region on Friday, May 6, in Lagos.

According to Daily Trust Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state and founding chairman of APC, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun state and other party stakeholders are convening the meeting.

APC leaders from the South West will meet with presidential aspirants from the region on Friday May 6, 2022 in Lagos. Photo: Vanguard/Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

Recall that notable politicians in the region like Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun state have all declared interest to contest for the presidency under the party's platform.

The conveners of the meeting are said to be also concerned about the possible outcome because of the bad blood the ambition of the leading contenders for the APC ticket has already generated especially among the supporters of Vice President Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Osinbajo has been accused of betrayal for coming out to contest against Tinubu, his political benefactor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2023: List of governors who have publicly declared support for Tinubu's presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that after months (or even years) speculations, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, January 10, announced that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him in 2023.

Tinubu's long-awaited declaration took the discourse on the 2023 presidential election to a new height.

Since the announcement, many support groups have sprung up canvassing for the presidential aspiration of the former governor of Lagos state.

Many influential politicians and traditional rulers have also queued behind the national leader of the APC, assuring him of their support.

Recently, Abdulmumin Jibrin, the director general of Tinubu Support Management Council, said 14 state governors are currently backing Tinubu's presidential bid.

Presidency 2023: What these 5 popular pastors said about Tinubu's ambition

Meanwhile, Nigerian Christian clerics have also been dishing out "prophecies" regarding Tinubu's presidential ambition.

One of them, Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos, said God told him Tinubu, “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

His words:

“God said that among the few people that can provide credible leadership and restore hope to the people of Nigeria is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Source: Legit.ng