Senator Shehu Sani has weighed in on the agitation for the southern presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former lawmaker and PDP chieftain said power will only return to the south after Buhari's exit if the APC and his party zone their tickets to the region

With the 2023 elections fast approaching, there are no clear indications that the two major parties will zone their presidential tickets to the south

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Senator Shehu Sani says the presidential power can only shift to the south if the candidates of the two major parties, APC and PDP, come from the region.

Sani, a former federal lawmaker and PDP chieftain from Kaduna state, stated this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 3.

Senator Shehu Sani spoke on how the southern presidency can be achieved in 2023. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Power will shift to the South only if the candidates of the two main political parties are picked from the South."

PDP and APC: The status of zoning and southern presidency

Legit.ng notes that Senator Sani made the statement amid the deafening agitation for power to return to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner from Katsina state, completes his tenure in 2023.

There are speculations that the opposition PDP has made its ticket open to all regions.

Though the party has not made any categorical statement on zoning, the fact that both northerners and southerners purchased its presidential forms and were screened and cleared to participate in the primaries gave credence to the speculations that the party had refused to zone its ticket to the south.

In the APC, majority of the aspirants, if not all, are from the south, suggesting that the ruling party may have zoned its ticket to the region.

However, the party's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said recently that the party had not taken any decision on zoning.

Adamu's statement has sparked outrage from various groups, especially those rooting for the southern presidency.

2023: APC should tread the path of equity to avoid crisis, says Governor Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on the leadership of the ruling APC to champion the course of equity and fairness in the selection of the party’s flag bearer ahead of the 2023 polls.

Governor Akeredolu made this known on Tuesday, May 3 in an eight-paragraph statement published via his official Facebook handle.

Akeredolu’s appeal is coming less than 24 hours after speculations started making the rounds that the party is on the verge of making a U-turn in its zoning process in the selection of the party’s flag bearer.

