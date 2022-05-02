A former lawmaker and current governor of Bauchi state has assured that would be stepping down for Goodluck Jonathan at the 2023 presidential election

Bala Mohammed said he would give way to the former president irrespective of the party in which he (Jonathan) emerges a flagbearer

The governor made this known through the spokesperson of the Bala Mohammed Campaign Organisation for 2023 Presidency Udenta Udenta

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed can only step down for former president, Goodluck Jonathan if he emerges the flagbearer of any political party, the ex-lawmaker's campaign organisation has said.

The spokesperson for the Senator Bala Mohammed Campaign Organization for 2023 Presidency, Udenta Udenta, made this disclosure during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday, May 2.

Governor Bala Mohammed has assured that he would be stepping down for Goodluck Jonathan at the peak of the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Speaking at the session, Udenta said that Governor Mohammed has maintained that a world of difference exists between mere aspiration and landing the coveted presidential ticket of a political party.

Speaking on the consensus arrangement by the northern elders and the just concluded screening exercise by Senator David Mark, Udenta said, the campaign organization has gone past the stage of discussing zoning.

He said the campaign organisation is currently crisscrossing the geopolitical zones, canvassing votes to ensure that Mohammed gets the support needed to win the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

"Northern elders have reached their consensus and their message was clear. The Bala Mohammed campaign is done with that issue.

"It is over. We are now reaching out to each and every delegate of the PDP with the Nigeria First agenda message."

Udenta added that flush from the governor's selection as the consensus presidential candidate of the north and his successful screening at the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] presidential screening exercise led by David Mark, shows that Mohammed is confident that the coast is clear to win the primary election.

He added:

"The campaign team has already embarked on canvassing tours around the country so that delegates and party leaders and stalwarts will see Gov Bala Mohammed and hear him unfold his Governance plans as a true party man.

"We will be showcasing his resounding leadership attributes as well as popularizing his Nigeria First Governance Vision that is captured in a compact policy document."

2023: Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed says Atiku is old, tired to lead Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state had said that the former vice president Atiku Abubakar has done his best for Nigeria.

According to the governor, the Adamawa-born politician is now too old and tired to lead Nigeria presently.

Governor Mohammed is one of the frontline presidential aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 elections on the platform of the PDP.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks a mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

