Nigerians have been warned by an RCCG pastor, Timothy Olaniyan, not to fall for the empty promises of politicians in the coming 2023 elections

The cleric who heads the Politics and Governance department of the church hailed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who he described as a child of God

Osinbajo is one of the people who have declared interest to contest for the presidential ticket on the platform of the APC

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as someone who is capable of changing the narrative of governance in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend, the head of the Politics and Governance department of the RCCG, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, stated:

“As of today, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is not just a pastor, he is still a child of God. There are many pastors who can decide to do rituals with a human skull and still claim to be a pastor. I am talking of a child of God.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wants to take over from his boss, President Buhari after his tenure expires in 2023. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Olaniyan who was answering questions from newsmen at the inaugural conference of New Era Nigeria (NEN), a political movement, noted that Nigeria is where it is today because of money politics, Vanguard reports.

He pointed out how politicians make empty promises, give eligible voters N1000, N2000, and after elections fail to keep to their words.

The RCCG pastor called on all Nigerians to open their eyes and not fall for these baits by notable politicians, PM News reports.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Redeemed church had set up a department on politics and governance in March. It however said it has nothing to do with Osinbajo or any person who may have political ambition in 2023.

I won't endorse any presidential candidate, Adeboye says

The general overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in an earlier sermon spoke about endorsing a presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

Speaking on Sunday, April 3, the man of God said he would not endorse anyone because all candidates are all like his children. According to him, he will support whoever God says.

Adeboye yet to hear from God about 2023 elections

Legit.ng had reported that the 80-year-old cleric told his congregants that he doesn’t know whether there will be an election in 2023 yet.

Adeboye said the case was different during the last elections. He disclosed that God spoke to him more than a year before the 2019 elections but that of 2023 seems to be different.

The RCCG leader was quick to add that though he has not heard from God, He might still speak to him about the 2023 general elections.

