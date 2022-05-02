Northern consensus presidential aspirant, Bala Mohammed has reportedly purchased the Bauchi governorship form

According to reports, the secretary to the state government, Ibrahim Kashim is acting as his successor, a placeholder ahead of the 2023 polls

Meanwhile, the Bauchi state governor is seeking the 2023 presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

A report by Premium Times indicates that the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, secretly obtained the nomination form and has been cleared to contest in his state’s governorship primary.

Mr Mohammed will serve out his first term as governor of the state in 2023. He is eligible for reelection.

There have been speculations over who will emerge as his successor in 2023 after he declared his intention to run for Nigeria’s presidency.

Presidential aspirant, Bala Mohammed, secretly purchase the Bauchi governorship form ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

His 'supposed successor'

One of such speculations suggested that the secretary to the government of the state, Ibrahim Kashim, entered a pact to act as a 'placeholder for the governor'.

According to the claim, Mr Kashim secretly resigned and obtained the governorship nomination form of the party and would proceed to compete in the primary, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

If he wins, and Mr Mohammed is not successful in his bid to be the party’s presidential candidate, he will step down and be replaced by Mr Mohammed, those peddling the claim said.

But close sources of the news outlet said the purchase of the gubernatorial form by Mr Mohammed is beyond rumours and that he would most likely withdraw from the presidential race before long.

Mohammed, Saraki emerge northern presidential consensus candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed was ‘endorsed’ alongside former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the northern presidential consensus candidates of the PDP by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the head of the committee which screened the aspirants from the region, noted that the process that produced Mohammed and Saraki was rigorous.

Abdullahi told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, on Friday, April 22, that former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, received and approved a report submitted to him by the committee on the elders' choice.

Tinubu will get automatic ticket if he was in PDP - Bala

In another development, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed in a strong revelation said the PDP would have handed Tinubu the presidential ticket if he was in the party.

Bala statement is most likely an indication that the PDP is well aware of Tinubu's political might and capacity.

According to Bala, the contributions of the APC national leader in the country so far, are evident in the nation's polity.

