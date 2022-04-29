Court proceedings have commenced in the case of the Kastina state government versus two Emirs who have been accused of aiding bandits

The alleged is facing several criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, withholding evidence, and a host of others

Meanwhile, the alleged suspects have been granted bail on the premise of health and old age and have been ordered not to travel except by the permission of the court

The two embattled Emirs that were dethroned by the Zamfara state government have been arraigned before a Magistrate court.

According to a report by Channels TV, a five-count charge has been leveled against the suspects which are bordering on criminal conspiracy, withholding of evidence, illegal possession of properties, and alliance with bandits.

The Zamfara state government dethroned two emirs for allegedly aiding bandits.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that the counsel to the suspect brought to the notice of the presiding Judge, Saadu Garba that his client’s case cannot be heard at a Magistrate base on the premise that they are both of Islamic faith and as stipulated in the statutory provision of the law, only a Sharia court can hear that their case.

Court grants bail to Emirs on health ground

The counsel to the alleged also prayed to the court to grant them bail and after listening to the prayer of the defense counsel, Chief Magistrate Garba granted them bail.

Magistrate Garba considered their bail on the premise of health, old age, and also for their long term stay in detention which lasted for 10 to 11 months

Meanwhile, the court issued conditions that must be fulfilled to process their bail which included providing three sureties with aristocratic status or influence in the society, a government worker with over N100million in their account.

Also, the suspected has been ordered by the court not to travel, and if there is a need to travel, the court must be aware and will determine if to grant the permission or not.

Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head, gives reason

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that emirs in Zamfara state and a district have lost their royal seats for allegedly aiding bandits.

The affected monarchs were identified as Emir of Zurmi, Abubakar Atiku, Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, and Sulaiman Ibrahim, District Head of Birnin Tsaba.

It was also gathered that Zamfara state government also announced that all land titles issued by the dethroned traditional rulers will be revoked.

Zamfara gov sends 97 clerics to Saudi Arabia to pray against bandits

Contrastingly in another development, no fewer than 97 Muslim clerics have been sent to Saudi Arabia on Lesser Hajj by Zamfara state government.

It was gathered that the purpose of the trip was to pray against banditry in the country.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month, Zamfara distributed 200 Cadillac 2019 model to traditional rulers in the state.

Source: Legit.ng