Sunday Frank-Oputu, a factional leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, has been assassinated by a gang of gunmen.

The Nation gathered that Frank-Oputu, a native of the Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw local government area, was killed on the night of Tuesday, April 26, at his residence, Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa.

The newspaper reports that the assassins allegedly shot him dead through his window which was open for ventilation as there was no electric power supply in his neighbourhood.

Frank-Oputu was one of those who contested the legality of the recently conducted ward, local, and state congresses of the APC in a Bayelsa high court

He vehemently condemned and follow up the attack on a high court where the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, was stoned with plastic bottles.

Source: Legit.ng