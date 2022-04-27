Nigerians might be in for a surprise of who the President Muhammadu Buhari's choice successor would be

Citizens and members of the ruling party he has been urged to prepare for the surprise of who would take over power from the president

This was disclosed by the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district Rochas Okoroha on Tuesday, April 26

The former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, April 26, said that President Muhammadu Buhari is an unpredictable individual.

Daily Trust reports that Okorocha said that the possibility of President Buhari surprising everyone especially members of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election is high.

Okorocha has saod that the president would shock many Nigerians with his choice of candidate for the presidency Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Speaking while making an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, the former governor and lawmaker said several Nigerians would be surprised at the president's choice of presidential candidate in 2023.

Okorocha also noted that President Buhari's choice of a successor would be guided by the mood of the nation and in the interest of the nation and members of the ruling party.

His words:

“If you know President Muhammadu Buhari, he is a general and unpredictable. You cannot predict what he will do. He may pull everybody by surprise.

“Buhari is very intelligent as he may decide to consider some factors: he will look at the mood of the nation and see who will actually fit into the mood of th

"So, he will be smart enough to say this person can and that (person) cannot; there will be a lot of consultations.”

2023: Rochas Okorocha fires back at Pastor Tunde Bakare over comments on Igbo presidency

A presidential aspirant in the ruling APC, Owelle Rochas Okorocha had berated Pastor Tunde Bakare for his recent comments about Igbos.

Bakare, a pastor-politician, had said Igbos cannot rule Nigeria for now, because they are under a curse.

The comments of the Lagos-based preacher sparked outrage in several parts of the southeast region of Nigeria.

