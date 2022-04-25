Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has urged religious leaders in the state to intensify their prayers ahead of the 2023 polls

The governor specifically asked them to pray for a worthy successor who will take Delta state to new heights

Governor Okowa commended the church leaders for their prayers and support over the years and urged them to continue

Sapele - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said he was committed to allowing God's will to prevail in the choice of who would succeed him in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in the state.

Governor Okowa said that he was not willing to lord himself on the people but to allow the will of God to provide Deltans with a worthy successor as governor.

Governor Okowa says he is hopeful that God's plan for Delta will prevail in 2023. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He made the comment on Sunday, April 24 at the 70th birth anniversary thanksgiving service of Chief Oritsetimeyin Adams which was held at Cathedral Church of St. Luke's Anglican Church, Sapele.

He commended the church and other leaders for their prayers and support and urged them to pray that God should give the state a good successor to him.

According to him, the choice of a successor is not by the wish of man but by the will of God.

His words:

"I thank the Church and our leaders for their consistent prayers for our dear state because it is not about us, men, but about what God wants.

"So, pray that whoever God wants will be governor, and may that person He wants emerge as governor for the good of Deltans. May God's will be done in Delta state and may it be well with us in Nigeria."

The governor congratulated the celebrant for attaining the Biblical three scores and 10 and urged him to rededicate his life to the service of God and humanity.

He said:

"God is the source of life and therefore we must return all thanks to Him and that is what you have done today.

"I knew Chief Adams way back in 1991 when we were Council chairmen together; he was in the NRC and I was in the SDP and we became friends since then.

"I thank God that today also he continued to remember the things that God had enabled him to do.

"He is now one of our elder statesman not because of his age but because of his contributions to the development of our state.''

