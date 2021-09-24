It is a known fact that some states of the federation not only owe a backlog of gratuities to their retirees but are unable to pay the salaries of their workforce as and when due.

Some many reasons ranging from a dearth of federal allocation and inability to generate the needed Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) have been given by some state governors for their failure to pay salaries of the workers.

Some state governors owe pensioners' backlog of gratuities.

The Punch reports that some state governments are currently owing pensioners many of whom are dying without receiving their entitlements.

Legit.ng gathered that the labour leaders and officials of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, who spoke on Thursday, September 23, said besides failing to remit the contributory pensions, retirees on the defined benefit scheme were being owed.

The state officials reportedly attributed the delay in paying pensions and gratuities to the poor economy of the country and assured that the entitlements would be paid as soon as their cash flow improved.

Here are the names of the states who owe backlog of gratuities according to the report:

1. Kano

2. Benue

3. Osun

4. Delta

5. Ekiti

6. Ondo

7. Ogun

8. Rivers

9. Kwara

The report further stated that the chairman of the NUP in Benue state, Mike Vembe, said that pensioners in the state were owed 34 months pension arrears.

Vembe said that local government pensioners were owed 72 months pension arrears.

He stated:

“When I assumed office six months ago, what I met on ground was that state pensioners were owed 34 months pension arrears and local government pensioners were owed 72 months arrears.

“Pensioners were divided into two groups and each group is to be paid every other month. If one group is paid this month, the other group will be paid next month.

Osun state retirees protest over non-payment of pension and entitlements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the secretariat of the Osun state government in Osogbo, the state capital was on Wednesday, November 18, locked by some pensioners over the non-payment of their 30 months entitlements.

It was reported that the protesters who converged at the entrance of the secretariat prevented vehicles from moving in and out of the complex.

The senior citizens bearing placards with various inscriptions complained that they were dying of hunger because of nonpayment of their gratuities and pensions.

