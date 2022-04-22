Policemen run after Portable as singer sprays money on the road

A crowd that included policemen chased after singer, Portable, who was characteristically spraying to fans, while driving.

Portable, also known as Dr Zeh, was seen throwing money into a crowd in a video.

The Zazuu crooner, known for always dropping money for his fans whenever he drives by, was recorded by his team.

A crowd that included policemen chased after singer, Portable while spraying to fans, while driving. Photo: Dr Zeh

Source: Instagram

People were seen running after his car and in the mix were policemen who left their duty post to reach for a share of the goodies.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng