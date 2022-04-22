Policemen run after Portable as singer sprays money on the road

Policemen abandon duty post, run after Portable as singer sprays money on the road
A crowd that included policemen chased after singer, Portable, who was characteristically spraying to fans, while driving.
Portable, also known as Dr Zeh, was seen throwing money into a crowd in a video.
The Zazuu crooner, known for always dropping money for his fans whenever he drives by, was recorded by his team.
People were seen running after his car and in the mix were policemen who left their duty post to reach for a share of the goodies.
Source: Legit.ng