The total amounts for expression of interest/nomination forms for the 2023 polls in political parties continue to generate reactions

The two major political parties are already raking in hundreds of millions from the sale of the forms at all levels

The amount fixed by the political parties have caused outrage from Nigerians, including civil society groups

FCT, Abuja - Yiaga Africa has expressed concerns over the high cost of nomination forms being charged by political parties in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the executive director of the civil society organisation, described the actions of the parties as an act of injustice.

Itodo noted that the cost of the forms have practically sidelined vulnerable groups in the society. Photo credit: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

Part of the statement read:

“We note that this is a huge disservice to teeming women, youth, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who nurse the ambition to run for elective office in next year’s general elections.

“It is imperative to state that this practice does not bode well for Nigeria’s fledgling democracy as it further marginalizes women and youth, two vulnerable groups who make up the largest demography in the country from participating in the political process.

“The expensive nature of Nigeria’s politics has been established to be a structural barrier to women and youth political participation, thus, it is saddening to see that political parties, which remains the primary medium for contesting elections in the country continue to perpetuate this injustice.

“With the passage of the age eligibility bill into law close to the 2019 general elections, it was envisaged that young people would take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act and contest for office en-masse in the 2023 general elections, as this would give them ample time to prepare for the elections.

“However, going by the high cost of nomination forms that have been announced so far by some political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections, it is safe to say that this is a deliberate attempt to marginalize women, youth, and PWDs from participating in the political process as candidates in the forthcoming general elections.”

