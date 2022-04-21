Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has issued a strong statement for the revitalization of local government and Nigeria's traditional system

Obasanjo said the vast wealth of experience of local government chairmen is enough to earn them higher political offices

He said there is a need for Nigeria to adopt the formation of a state police due to the reoccurring security crisis in the country

Ogun, Abeokuta - Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the formation of state policing ahead amid the incessant rate of insecurity in the country, Legit.ng reports.

Obasanjo made this known at his residence in Abeokuta on Wednesday, April 20 when the national association of ex-local government chairmen paid him a courtesy visit.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo received a letter of a life patron from the National Association of Ex-local government chairmen in Nigeria. Photo Credit: (Kehinde Akinyemi)

Source: Facebook

The elder statesman who harped on the need for state police made this submission while responding to a suggestion for the creation of community policing.

The 85-year-old said regardless of the obligation of every citizen in the fight against terrorism and other insecurity vices, it is important that the formation of state police should be considered as things have gone beyond normal.

He said:

"Our situation in Nigeria concern everyone, particularly, the case of terrorism. The case has gotten over the issue of community police. It is now State police. It is from that State Police that we can now be talking about community police."

Our traditional system needs to be revitalized - Obasanjo

He further stated that the traditional system and local government need revitalization as he reminisced on his time as head of state during the military era.

Obasanjo said his time as head of state during the military era gave room for local government to work independently, a move that led to infrastructural development.

He however commended the formation of the association of ex-local government chairmen stating that their wealth of experience in governance at grass root level was enough for them to aim higher for bigger political offices.

During the interaction at the residents of the former president, the association presented him with a letter of a life patron.

Obasanjo who was filled with gratitude and happiness said he will be committed to the association if ever they need his assistant.

