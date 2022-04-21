Governor Udom Emmanuel earlier declared his intention to contest for the nation's most exalted position, the office of the presidency

In a new move, the presidential aspirant explained the reasons behind his decision to join the 2023 race

Governor Udom who disclosed that the nation's harsh realities prompted his decisions, noted that he has the tested solutions to the economic problems of Nigeria

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintained that the country was in an economic war and that the party cannot afford to send recruits to fight the war, with Generals like him in the kitty.

Governor Emmanuel made this assertion when he consulted the national leadership of the PDP in Abuja on his presidential aspiration, which he said was a mission to rescue the nation, Leadership reports.

Mr. Emmanuel, who said he was eminently qualified by his education, exposure and evidence-based governance of his home state of Akwa Ibom, submitted that he has time-tested solutions, which can revamp the economy, restore security to all parts of the country and fix the current infrastructure deficit.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has revealed his plans for Nigeria as he joins the 2023 race. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom State Government

Source: Facebook

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu's remark

Responding, the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, commended Governor Emmanuel for the very excellent manner he has administered his state.

Specifically, he commended the Governor for IbomAir, which he said, is the only airline that keeps to time in Nigeria.

Ayu lamented that previously, owning an airline in the country was like “rocket science” until Governor Udom made a huge success out of it.

The PDP national chairman, who acknowledged the practicality of Mr. Udom’s governance propositions, wished the presidential ticket of the party was the prerogative of the National Working Committee, thus, it would have been easy to hand same to Akwa Ibom state governor.

Assuring that with the current mood in the country, the PDP was just waiting in the wings to take over the Presidential Villa, Dr. Ayu commended Mr. Emmanuel for sticking to issues without attacking fellow aspirants.

