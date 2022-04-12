Nigerians on Monday, April 11, took to social media to urge former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to re-contest for the seat.

Legit.ng gathered that this was in reaction to the official declaration of Professor Yemi Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race.

Nigerians are calling on Akinwunmi Ambode to re-contest as governor of Lagos state. Photo credit: @AkinwunmiAmbode

Recall that the vice president made his declaration on Monday in a video shared on all his official social media accounts.

Both Osinbajo and Ambode are proteges of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will also be making his first attempt as president.

Ambode who served from 2015 to 2019 ran for office under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and emerged the winner defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Epe indigene ran again for the seat in 2019 but lost in the APC gubernatorial primaries to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Legit.ng gathered reactions from Twitter:

@TosinOlugbenga said:

"Ambode should decamp to PDP and contest against Sanwo Olu. I have no preference among them. Interesting contest it will be."

@PitaOpendo said:

"Still surprised why Ambode is yet to pick @OfficialPDPNig governorship form to contest 2023 election."

@d_spontaneous said:

"Can someone pls tell Ambode to contest. He’s definitely going to win."

@Oladunni_mike said:

"Should Ambode join PDP to contest for next Lagos state Governor's office, there will be so much trouble in the Land."

@elijahh53 said:

"Ambode should contest for governor of Lagos plz. He should publicly say that: he'll break free the people of Lagos from the strong hold of Tinubu if he's voted into the office

He should come up with #Endsars and tollgate as a strategy to win. People are still angry deep down."

@RiverStateThief said:

"To end godfatherism in Lagos state, Ambode should take the bull by the horn, join the opposition party in Lagos state and contest against @jidesanwoolu in the next guber polls he will win. Thich will automatically bring to end the corrupt Tinubu dynasty in Lagos state/southwest."

2023: Osinbajo not my son, Tinubu finally reacts hours after VP’s presidential declaration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hours after the declaration of Osinbajo, the national leader of the APC has reacted.

When the APC stalwart was asked by journalists “Your son has just declared” he was quick to respond as he denied Yemi Osinbajo as his son.

He said:

“I have no son grown enough to declare.”

