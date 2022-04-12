APC has released the list of members of its Campaign Council for the Ekiti state governorship election

Governor Kayode Fayemi was appointed to lead the 20-member Campaign Council as the chairman

Other members include Ekiti deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, and minister of trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, his Deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, and Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo are to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the June 18 Governorship election in the state

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Segun Dipe, the Ekiti APC Publicity Secretary on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

While Fayemi is to lead the 20-member Campaign Council as Chairman, Egbeyemi will as the Vice Chairman while the Candidate’s Advisory Council is to be co-chaired by Adebayo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past Secretary to the Ekiti Government (SSG) Mr Biodun Oyebanji is the party’s candidate for the governorship election.

Other members are renowned grassroot mobiliser, Cyril Fasuyi, as Director-General of the campaign organisation, two former Deputy Governors, Prof Modupe Adelabu and Surv. Abiodun Aluko.

Others are Bisi, Fayemi’s wife, State Chairman of the party, Paul Omotosho and a former APC State Chairman, High Chief Jide Awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The APC named the 10 directorates as Administration and Human Resources; Strategy Research and Planning; Welfare, Protocol and Logistics; Contact and Mobilisation; Women Mobilisation; Youth Mobilisation; Media and Publicity; Security and Intelligence; Campaign Coordination; and Legal Matters.

Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ekiti state on the platform of Ekiti Mandate Group have staged a protest at the ongoing national convention of the APC rejecting the primary election that produced Biodun Oyebanji as the party's governorship candidate.

Oyebamiji, who is said to be the anointed candidate of Governor Kayode Fayemi emerged the guber candidate after other aspirants boycotted the primary election.

Source: Legit.ng