A chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun state, Gbenga Ogbara, has been killed by some gunmen

Ogbara was shot dead by the gunmen in his residence at about 12 am on Monday, April 11, the police confirmed

The Police also said that an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the killers of the APC chairman as officers have been deployed to comb the area

Some yet to be identified gunmen on Monday, invaded the residence of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Atakumosa east-central, local government area of Osun state.

Leadership reports that the gunmen killed the APC chairman, Gbenga Ogbara, by shooting him inside his sitting room in his hometown, Igangan.

Ogbara was shot dead by some gunmen who invaded his house in Osun state. Photo: Leadership

A source who confirmed the incident said Ogbara was shot at about 12 am on the morning of Monday, April 11.

The source added that the body of the APC chairman has been deposited at the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa, Osun state.

Osun state police react to Ogbara's death

Also confirming the incident, the Osun state police command's spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the APC chairman was killed by some unknown gunmen.

Opalola added that police officers have been deployed to the area where the incident occurred.

She also said that investigation on the matter is currently ongoing as the police will not relent until the perpetrators of the crime are apprehended.

Her words:

“The APC chairman was killed around 12 am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. The investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”

