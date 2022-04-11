Ex-deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has criticized the suspected attack by hoodlums on members and supporters of the PDP in Enugu

The attack was said to have occurred during a stakeholders forum as part of the build-up to the 2023 general elections

PDP chairman, Nsukka council, Fabian Onah disclosed that the attack was due to a mere misconception amongst party faithful

Enugu, Aninri - Stakeholders of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were thrown into disarray as some suspected hoodlums invaded the party’s meetings in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Sun newspaper reports that the suspected hoodlums unleashed mayhem as they launched a vicious attack that led to several injuries.

Former Deputy-Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on security agencies to uncover the perpetrators of the attack. Photo Credit: (Ike Ekweremadu)

Legit.ng gathered that the attack left the Chinedu Okwu badly hurt, a lawmaker representing Aninri state constituency in the House of Assembly.

Reacting to the attack, ex-deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu criticized the attack stating it was unfortunate and unacceptable by the party.

He said:

“The attack, which left many critically injured and hospitalised, is at variance with the peace-loving nature of Aninri. Therefore, I condemn in strongest terms this attempt to stoke fire and political violence in our council.

He further stated that any attempt to disrupt the build-up to the 2023 general elections will not be accepted by the party.

Uncover the perpetrators of the attack - Ekweremadu to security agancies

Ekweremadu however urged security agencies to investigate and get to the bottom of the issue and apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

He sympathized with the victims of the attack wishing them quick recovery as he urged supporters of the PDP to remain peaceful and be of good conduct.

Similarly, a group known as the Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA), condemned the attack stating that the group does not condone any act of violence that will disrupt the political peace in the state.

According to a statement issued by the NYGA on Sunday, April 10, youths from the area were warned to discourage any act of violence stating that they should not be allowed to be used as a tool of destruction by any politician.

2023: PDP unveils zoning of governorship ticket

In another development, the PDP in Plateau state says it has zoned it's gubernatorial ticket to the Plateau central senatorial district.

According to reports the state PDP publicity secretary, John Akans, made this known in a communique issued on Saturday, Saturday, April 9.

According to Akans, the decision was taken at the 85th state executive committee meeting of the Plateau PDP.

PDP faces tough decision as southern governors reject open ticket for 2023 election

Meanwhile, emerging reports has confirmed that five southern governors elected on the platform of the PDP have demanded that the party must respect the zoning agreement.

The governors reiterated their position after a three-hour closed-door meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, April 8.

The chairman of the PDP Southern Governors Forum and governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu insisted that the party must consider the south for the sake of fairness and equity.

