The Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its governorship ticket to the central senatorial district.

John Akans, PDP publicity secretary in the state, disclosed this in a communique issued on Saturday.

Akans said the decision was taken on Saturday at the 85th meeting of the state executive committee (SEC) held in Jos, the capital of Plateau.

“As regards the preparation for the forthcoming general elections in 2023, SEC unanimously approves the zoning of governorship seat to Plateau Central Senatorial District,” the communique reads.

