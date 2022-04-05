The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has appealed to his supporters in Kwara state not to leave the APC

Mohammed said their grievances against the Kwara governor have been forwarded to the APC leadership, giving assurance that the situation will be addressed

The minister said as a founding member of the APC, leaving the ruling party which he helped build is not an option

FCT, Abuja - Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, states that he has never nursed the idea of dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, April 5, said leaving the ruling party was never an option, The Nation reported.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said leaving APC is not an option. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Mohammed pleaded with those who might have left to return to the party.

Legit.ng notes that the information minister and Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, have been in a running battle of supremacy since the governor assumed office, causing factions in the state.

The unresolved crisis has made some supporters of the minister leave the ruling APC.

Please return, Lai Mohammed begs supporters

In a statement on Tuesday, Mohammed appealed to those who left the party to return, insisting that leaving APC is never an option.

He said:

“My attention has been drawn to media reports on the alleged defection of some of my supporters in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“On my part, as a founding member of the APC, as someone who has toiled endlessly to build the party and as one who has worked with stakeholders to deliver Kwara State to the APC, leaving the party is not an option.

“I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no intention of leaving the party.

“All through my political career, I have always remained loyal to any party in which I have found myself. That is not about to change now.”

Resolve Kwara APC crisis, Lai Mohammed tells party's leadership

Mohammed further called on the leadership of the APC to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members in Kwara to "contemplate leaving the party."

The minister said his supporters are "genuinely aggrieved at the way and manner they have been treated by the Kwara governor".

He, however, said leaving the party is not the solution.

Mohammed said the grievances of his supporters have been taken to the highest level of the party, adding that everything will be done to address the situation and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He appealed to "those who may have left to reconsider their stand and return to their natural habitat.”

Big loss for APC as Lai Mohammed's factional secretariat turns to SDP office

Earlie, Legit.ng reported that the secretariat of the Lai Mohammed-led faction of the APC in Kwara had been taken over by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former factional APC secretariat where Alh Bashiru Bolarinwa held sway as party chairman is located along Flower Garden area, G.R.A, Ilorin, the state capital.

The one-story building has been painted in the colours of SDP and the party’s billboard was erected at the main entrance.

