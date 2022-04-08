Ahead of the 2023 general elections, southeasters have been advised to reject the PDP if the party throws open its presidential ticket

There have been rumours that the main opposition party will not zone the presidential ticket to any region ahead of the polls

A chieftain of the party and former senatorial candidate has asked the people of the region to reject the party if it refuses to zone the ticket

FC, Abuja - An Abuja-based lawyer and former senatorial candidate for Imo East in the 2019 general election, Mr. Chyma Anthony has urged voters in the southeast of Nigeria to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it does not zone the presidential ticket of the party to the south.

Reacting to the rumours that the PDP will throw the presidential ticket open, Anthony in a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, April 8 accused the PDP of trading the interest of the southeast voters who have been loyal supporters of the party since 1999.

Barr. Anthony has advised southeasters to dump the PDP ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Imo state PDP

Source: Facebook

Anthony accused the PDP of ingratitude and acting with a short memory of history of the voting pattern of the people of the southeast.

He said the southeast have in the past voted overwhelmingly for the PDP and should not be traded off for the selfish interest of some groups.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the people of the region are not cowards and cannot be cowed into accepting an open contest for the PDP presidential ticket in order to satisfy the greedy yearnings of a few.

Anthony, therefore, urged the people of the southeast to reject the PDP for any other political party that considers their interests first.

He said that if the decision was to throw open the presidential ticket was from the APC, it will be understandable as the southeast have voted minimally for the party since 1999.

His words:

“As far as I am concerned, there is no cogent argument for the presidential candidate of the party not be zoned to the south,

“I wonder why the PDP had decided to jettison zoning when on popular demand it is the turn of the south and particularly the southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“The Igbos have made a lot of emotional investment in the PDP which has not yielded much.”

He further described the decision of the party to throw open the contest as a negation of justice and fairness committed by the party against the devoted and loyal people of the southeast of Nigeria.

2023: Okorocha berates Pastor Tunde Bakare over comments on Igbo presidency

In a related development, Senator Rochas Okorocha has fired back at Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare for declaring that the Igbos cannot rule Nigeria for now, because they are under a curse.

Rather than liabilities, Okorocha said the Igbos are an asset to Nigeria and that they are not the problem of the country.

Okorocha made the statement on Tuesday, April 5 in Abuja when he received the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dayo Israel at his campaign office in Abuja.

2023: We’ll win more states in Igboland, says APC southeast

Meanwhile, the zonal leadership of the APC in the southeast on Sunday, April 3 held its inaugural meeting in Enugu with a vow to win more states for the ruling party in Igbo land.

The zone which is led by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu unveiled its agenda for the party in the zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Arodiogbu stated that the southeast had benefited much from the APC-led administration at the centre and even in the states in which the party has its governors as the chief executives.

Source: Legit.ng