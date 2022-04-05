Earlier, the nation's electoral body on Saturday, February 26, the INEC released the timetable for the 2023 general election

According to the commission, the timetable provides detailed activities, including the conduct of primaries, the nomination of candidates by political parties and more

In a new development, the electoral body released a detailed schedule of election activities and urged political parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released its adherence to the election timetable for the year 2023.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page and signed by its national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, the electoral body also gave a final order to political parties in the country.

INEC reiterate that parties must adhere strictly to the principles of internal democracy, drawing from their constitutions, guidelines, the Electoral Act and other Regulations and Guidelines issued by the Commission.

The press release was given after the commission’s deliberation on the ongoing registration of voters and the implementation of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

Part of the statement reads below:

"The next activity is the conduct of primaries by political parties in line with the dictates of Section 84 of the Electoral Act for which the Timetable and Schedule of Activities provides a period of 61 days (4th April to 3rd June 2022). "

Final orders

The communique also stated that the commission shall monitor closely party primaries in accordance with the Electoral Act of 2022 of the political parties.

"Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate shall not be included in the election for the particular position in the issue."

2023: Respect court orders, INEC charges political parties

Also, INEC has urged political parties to uphold and obey the standing order of the judiciary and other statutory provisions of the law.

This was made known by INEC secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony at a meeting with a political advocacy group known as Guardian of Democracy and Rule of law.

Anthony while in the presence of the group said the electoral body is geared towards ensuring that all activities of the electoral will be in strict adherence to the statutory tenets of the electoral law.

