The President Buhari-led government is serious about instilling a maintenance culture in the country

This is why the president signed Executive Order 11 on the maintenance of public buildings during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, April 6

President Buhari in his opinion noted that the new law will help generate jobs for a massive number of citizens

Abuja - During the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, April 6, at Aso Rock Villa, President Muhammadu Buhari signed Executive Order 11 on compulsory maintenance of buildings into law.

After signing the order, Buhari directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs) to set up maintenance departments in line with the provisions of the new law, The Nation reports.

The signing came before the FEC meeting (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Job creation benefit

The president noted that apart from being a tradition, the maintenance of public facilities also generates employment for a lot of Nigerians.

Legal backing for maintenance culture

He added that with the approval of the FEC, the order now gives legal support to the practice.

His words:

“Since the approval of the policy by the Federal Executive Council, the federal government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat Abuja and federal secretariats in 24 states of the federation, where at least 40 people are now daily employed in each of those 24 secretariats.

“The office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has approved the establishment of a department of federal public assets maintenance as a vital step in support of the implementation of this national policy, which is unprecedented in our history and approach to maintenance.

“In order to ensure the fullest implementation and impact of the policy, it is my pleasure to sign this Executive Order that ties maintenance direct to our economy.

“By this Order, I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set out and ensure the operation of their maintenance departments and make necessary procurements for their maintenance in accordance with the provisions of the public procurement act."

Photos that captured moments when the president signed the order into law were shared via Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

See the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng