Sunday Ige has cried out for help following an eviction order served him by the Federal Ministry of Housing

57 year old Ige who was retrenched as a Corporal in the Nigeria Police in 2006, had been bedridden for about 21 years

According to him, he was paid N225,000 in gratuity following his retrenchment which was occasioned by the accident

An ex-police corporal, Sunday Ige, recently retrenched from the Nigeria Police Force after an auto crash that left him bedridden, weekend cried out for help following an eviction order served him by the Federal Ministry of Housing.

The crash which occurred in 2001 while on active service, as a mobile policeman in Lagos State, resulted in a spinal cord injury and one of his legs amputated.

An ex-police corporal, Sunday Ige, recently retrenched from the Nigeria Police Force has called for help. Photo: Vanguard Newspaper

Source: UGC

Ige, aged 57, who was retrenched as a Corporal in the Nigeria Police in 2006, had been bedridden for about 21 years

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Akure, lge said his house located in Shagari Estate, Akure, the Ondo State capital was allocated to him in 1993 but he has yet to fully pay the N1.250 million he was asked to pay for the purchase of the apartment in 2007 by the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, in the letter he received from the presidency in March 2022 as regards the eviction notice, he was given two weeks ultimatum to vacate the property which will expire this week.

While lamenting about his predicament with a teary-eyed, the ex-Corporal said his condition had made it difficult for him to raise the balance of N1.125 million after paying the initial deposit of N125,000 out of N1.250 million for the purchase of the house from the Federal Ministry of Housing.

Ige said that he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 1991, adding that he was paid N225,000 in gratuity following his retrenchment which was occasioned by the accident.

“I was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on September 1st, 1991 and I passed out from the training school, Iperu in 1992. After the training, I was posted to Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“In 1993, I was mobilized to the Nigeria Mobile Force, Akure. On January 16, 2001, I was posted for special duty in Lagos and I was attached to Itire Police Station where I was knocked down by a vehicle while on duty.

“When the accident occurred, I was rushed to General Hospital, Ikeja and I was later moved to a private hospital. When my situation could not be handled at both the general and private hospitals, I was moved to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife. OAUTH.

Source: Legit.ng