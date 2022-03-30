Some criminals tried to cart away armored cables in Dangote Refinery at Lekki Free Trade Zone

However, police officers guarding the refinery intervened, foiled the attempt, and even killed one of the hoodlums

According to the spokesman of the police command in Lagos, the attack was in the early hours of Monday, March 28

Lagos - Some armed hoodlums gained access to Dangote Refinery at Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos state, on Tuesday, March 29.

However, as contained in a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, the attack by the criminals who were attempting to steal armored cables in the refinery was repelled by some officers.

Police officers foiled the attack (Photo: @DangoteGroup)

Source: Twitter

Hundeyin added that the hoodlums fled the refinery when the officers spotted them and began shooting to scare them away, Premium Times reports.

It was gathered that during the ensuing gunfire, one of the criminals was hit by a bullet and died on his way to a hospital, Vanguard added.

The police spokesman narrated:

“The hoodlums about 20, who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side, were repelled. On sighting security operatives, they fled the scene.

“One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital."

He added that the investigation "has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers."

Hundeyin went on to state that the commissioner of police in Lagos, CP Abiodun Alabi, has ordered that "security at the refinery has been fortified.”

