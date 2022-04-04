Some suspected bandits have killed the son of Zamfara state commissioner of security and home affairs, Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the bandits invaded Tsafe town, in Tsafe local government area of the state, on Sunday night and killed three others.

According to reports, it was also gathered that there have been incessant killings, abduction, and other crimes in the same local government.

This incessant anomaly was also reported to have led to the death of some customs officers who were killed in a separate attack two months earlier.

In February, it was also recorded that some suspected gunmen killed a man while he was calling for subhi prayer in Magazu, a community just 5km south of Tsafe town.

Reacting to the incessant attack in the community, a resident of the community known as Umar said the suspected bandits don military camouflage to carry out their hideous operations at the commissioner’s residence and opened fire on people.

Umar said:

“Some residents who had earlier spotted them mistook them as security operatives on routine patrol. Some of them didn’t bother to raise alarm.”

The eyewitness went further to explain that prior to the attack, the commissioner’s son was seated outside the frontage of the house alongside some people during iftar.

The eyewitness continued that while the shooting spree was on, some of the co-residents of the area were observing the Tarawih prayer in several mosques around the area while others scampered for safety.

Umar said:

“The armed men later withdrew into the forest. As I’m talking to you I’m at the Waziri’s residence where preparations for their funeral are underway.”

Other residents who gave an account of the situation were of the opinion that the bandits who carried out the attack might have been the ones spotted on Friday, March 1 killing a vigilante in the outskirt of the community.

Meanwhile, the state police command has not issued a statement at the time of this report as well as the commissioner himself.

Source: Legit.ng