The wife of the former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has taken a new political decision

Mrs Obiano on Wednesday, March 30, said she would contest the forthcoming Anambra North senatorial district election

The former First Lady also apologised to Charles Soludo over the altercation between her and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration of the new Anambra state governor

Awka, Anambra state - Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the immediate past First Lady of Anambra state, has declared her intention to contest the forthcoming Anambra North senatorial district election.

The former First Lady disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Wednesday, March 30, The Punch reported.

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano and her husband, Willie Obiano, during a visit to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

She said she would serve to empower the poor and needy, especially women and children.

The statement read partly:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My interest to join the senatorial race is in response to an overwhelming pressure and calls from my people to represent them in the Senate at the National Assembly in Abuja.

As has been attested to by the good people of Anambra State, service to people, humanity and sharing love and putting smiles on sad faces are my priority in life, and I know that it is the will of God because the Bible says that God is love.

“Therefore, having witnessed and been positively touched by my ever willing disposition to care for people, empower the poor and needy, especially women and children, particularly widows, orphans and the destitute, my people decided that I should come and serve them better in a higher capacity.”

Obiano apologises to Soludo

Meanwhile, Ms Obiano also apologised to Governor Charles Soludo, Ndigbo and friends of Ndigbo over the incident between her and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu in Awka at the inauguration programme of Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

The former First Lady and Mrs Bianca had an altercation at the inauguration.

She wrote:

“As a peaceful person that I am well known for, violence has never been in my character and I am grateful to several elders, statesmen, friends and associates of the Obianos, as well as countless number of good people of Anambra State who called and expressed their concerns and offered wise counsels and words of comfort after the unfortunate drama.”

Mrs Obiano said she regretted her action, adding that the incident was "most unnecessary" and "unfortunate".

“All those who know me can testify that before and throughout my eight years as the First Lady of State, I pursued peace, promoted philanthropic gestures which empowered many of our less privileged people.

"No excuse can therefore be tenable as justification for such public embarrassment, no matter the height of provocation. Equally, I wish to extend the same apology to all the important dignitaries, the people of Anambra state, as well as the entire Ndigbo for that unintended embarrassment at the occasion," she wrote.

Elite slap: Soludo gives 'perfect' description of Bianca Ojukwu, Ebele Obiano debacle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Soludo described the debacle between a widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chuwkuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and the immediate past first lady of Anambra state Ebele Obiano as comic.

Soludo while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, March 22, said the clash between Mrs Ojukwu and Ebele held no interest to him except for its comic value.

The governor said the the incident between the two women was not a distraction to his inaugural ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng