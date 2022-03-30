The PDP on Tuesday, March 29, set up a caretaker committee in its Kano state chapter in place of the executive committee

This followed the party's decision to dissolve its state, local government, and ward excos on Tuesday

Explaining its action, the PDP noted that it is in keeping with sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the constitution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, March 29, dissolved the Kano state, local government, and ward executives.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party explained that the decision came after "careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC)."

The PDP said the decision is in line with its constitution (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

In line with party constitution

It added that the dissolution of its chapter in Kano is in line with sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of its constitution.

Caretaker committee as replacement

The PDP said it has also replaced the dissolved excos with a caretaker committee.

Below are members of the committee:

Alhaji Ibrahim Atta - Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu Dan’Iya - Member Hajiya Ladidi Dangalan - Member Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Jungau - Member Mukhtar Mustapha Janguza - Member Abdullahi Isa Sulaiman - Member Barr. Baba Lawan - Member/Secretary

The statement partly read:

"Following the recent developments in the Kano State Chapter of our great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) has dissolved the State, Local Government and Ward Executive Committees in Kano State with immediate effect.

"In their place the NWC has approved the appointment of the Kano State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 (ninety) days beginning from today, March 29, 2022, pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended)."

The party called on all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members in the state to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

