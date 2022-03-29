Governor Charles Soludo straight from winning the gubernatorial election in Anambra state has kicked started his administration by setting up his cabinets

No fewer than 15 special advisers were cleared and approved by the Anambra state parliament to serve in the administration of Governor Soludo

The Anambra state parliament has urged Soludo to return police back to their strategic points following the incessant rate of crime in the state

Anambra, Awka - The governor Anambra state, Charles Soludo has submitted the list of his nominated commissioners for the approval of the state parliament, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Confirming the submission, Speaker of Anambra parliament, Uche Okafor read out the list during plenary on Tuesday, March 29.

Governor Charles Soludo waves at supporters during his inauguration ceremony in the state capital, Awka. Photo Credit: (Charles Soludo)

Legit.ng gathered the 20-man list included the names of three professors.

Also at plenary, the speaker also reeled out the names of 15 prospective special advisers nominated by the governor for approval.

It was gathered that after going through all necessary screening process, the 15 prospective special advisers were approved by the lawmakers.

The commissioner nominees were Ifeatu Chinedu, Professor Ofonze Amucheazi, Ifeanyi Okoma, Chiamaka Nnake, Afam Obidike, Patrick Aghamba, Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Obinna Ugonnadi, Julius Chukwuemeka and Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Others included Paul Nwosu, Foster Ihejiofor, Patricia Igwebuike, Felix Odimegwu, Chikodi Anara, Professor Chika Ifemeje, Collins Nwabunwanne, Donatus Onyeji, Anthony Ifeanya and Paulinus Onyeaka.

Anambra lawmakers calls for tight security

Meanwhile, lawmakers at the plenary called on the governor to return the Nigerian Police to their various checkpoints and resume patrol duties across the state.

The Anambra state parliament raised an alarm stating that the absence of police at strategic points has led to incessant crime in the state which posing fear and panic in the minds of residents

Source: Legit.ng