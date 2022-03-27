Eagle Square - The All Progressives Congress (APC) held its elective national convention from March 26 to March 27 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

During the convention, 77 national officers emerged, with Abdullahi Adamu becoming the National Chairman of the party.

Convention: Complete List of 77 Newly Elected APC National Officials

Source: Facebook

Adamu emerged after six other aspirants stepped down.

Here is a complete list of the 77 newly elected national officers of APC after their 2022 national convention.

They emerged Saturday night via a consensus list adopted by the governors of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. National Chairman – Senator Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)

2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Boro State)

3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

4. National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)

5. Deputy National Secretary: Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)

6. National Vice Chairman: (North-Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)

7. National Vice Chairman (North-East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

8. National Vice Chairman (North-West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

9. National Vice Chairman (South-East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)

10. National Vice Chairman (South-South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)

11. National Vice Chairman (South-West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)

12. National Legal Adviser: Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

13. National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)

15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungu (Kebbi State)

16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)

17. National Welfare Secretary: F.N. Nwosu (Abia)

18: National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta)

19. National Auditor: Senator Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)

20. National Women’s leader: Dr. Betta Edu (Cross River)

21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (ogun)

22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Ibrahim Salawu (kwara)

23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)

24: Deputy Financial Secretary : Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe)

25:Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra)

26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi)

27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Akpan( Akwa Ibom)

28: Deputy National Auditor: Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)

29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba)

30. Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)

31. National Ex-officio (North-Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

32. National Ex-officio (North-East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)

33: National Ex-officio (North-West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano)

34: National Ex-officio (South-East): Agunwa Anekwe( Anambra)

35. National Ex-officio (South-South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)

36. National Ex-officio ( South-West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)

37. Zonal Secretary (North-Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)

38. Zonal Secretary (North-East): Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe)

39. Zonal Secretary (North-West): Barr. Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)

40. Zonal Secretary (South-West): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)

41. Zonal Secretary (South-East): Azobi Innocent Itapi (Ebonyi)

42. Zonal Secretary (South-South): Dr Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)

43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North-East): Dauda Chapo (Taraba)

44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North-Central): Hadiza Aliyu(Kogi)

45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North-West):Barr.Dauda Usaini Dutse( Jigawa)

46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South-West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo)

47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South-East): Mayor Ogbona Ernest(Ebonyi)

48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South): Nil

49. Zonal Organising Secretary(North-East): Abubakar Adamu Musa( Taraba)

50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North-West): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)

51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North-Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)

52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South-West): Lateef Ibirogba

53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South-East): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)

54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South-South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)

55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North-East): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)

56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North-Central): John Okobo(Benue)

57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North -West): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)

58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South-East): Augustine Onyedebehi( Imo)

59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South-South)

60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (south-West): Ayo Afolabi

61. Zonal Women’s leader (North-Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

62. Zonal Women’s leader (North-East): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)

63. Zonal Women’s leader (North-West): Hajiya Hadiza Shagari( Sokoto)

64. Zonal Women’s leader (South-West): Mrs Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)

65. Zonal Women’s leader (South-South): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)

66. Zonal Women’s leader (South-East): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh(Enugu)

67. Zonal Youth leader (North-Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)

68: Zonal Youth leader (North-West): Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Kano)

69. Zonal Youth leader (North-East): Jason Baba Kkwaghe (Adamawa)

70. Zonal Youth leader (South-East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)

71. Zonal Youth leader (South-West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)

72. Zonal Youth Leader (South-South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)

73: Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North-Central): Laho Lazarus Audu(Benue)

74. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North-East): Mohammed Baba Isa (Yobe)

75. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North-West): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)

76. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (South-South): Chief Edet Aziz ( Cross River)

77. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (South-East): Dr Nwachukwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo)

78. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South West): Mashood Erubami (Oyo State)

Source: Legit.ng