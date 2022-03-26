Major parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja are feeling the heat of preparations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its national convention.

The long-awaited convention is finally going to be held at Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday, March 26, but since Thursday, March 24, delegates, candidates, stakeholders, and members of the organising committees are already trooping into the FCT.

A perfect example of this was what Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, shared on his Facebook on Friday, March 25.

Joe Igbokwe said Abuja was hot last night (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

According to Igbokwe, Abuja is hot and grooving by party members before the said convention is literally choking the area.

His posts read:

Meanwhile, the APC had alerted members of the public that all routes to Eagle Square, Abuja will be closed for its national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26.

The ruling party's convention has been billed at the Eagle Square, federal capital territory (FCT).

The personal assistant on digital and new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, made this disclosure through a tweet he shared on his official Twitter page on Thursday, March 24.

Ahead of 2023

The event is an avenue for the party to elect executives who will pilot the affairs of the party at the national level, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party said:

“The general public should be notified that all routes to Eagle Square, the venue of the APC national convention will not be accessible by 23:59hrs on Friday 25th March 2022."

APC internal crisis

Over the past few weeks, the ruling APC had faced several issues — political and legal — that have threatened the conduct of the March 26 national convention.

But it appears the party has put some of the issues to rest.

Convention: APC unveils list of available positions

The leadership of the APC as part of the buld-up to its convention had released the list of all positions available for grabs.

This was as all the list of positions released by the party would be contested at the convention slated for Saturday, March 26 in Abuja.

Some of the positions included national chairman national secretary, deputy national secretary, national vice chairmen of the six zones, national organising secretary, national legal adviser, national financial secretary, and a host of others.

